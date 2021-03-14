Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LIVESTREAM: Pope Francis to lead mass for 500th year of Christianity

3 hours ago

The Filipino Catholic faithful back home and around the world are anticipating the special Holy Mass that will be presided by His Holiness Pope Francis for the celebration of the 500th year of Christianity in the Philippines.

Pope Francis will preside the holy mass today, March 14, by 5:00 pm PH time (1:00 pm UAE) which will be livestreamed on the official website https://500yoc.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/500yoc/ of the 500 years of Christianity, and various social media channels.

Watch here: https://www.facebook.com/500yoc/videos/829656477584119

Ongoing restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic will only allow a select number of individuals at the St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City.

Among those is Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, and Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the pope’s vicar of Rome.

Filipinos who intend to watch the livestream can download the mass booklet which has songs and texts in five languages including English, Tagalog, Cebuano, Latin, and Italian, at this link: https://pcfroma.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/210312-Pope-Francis-March-14-Mass-booklet.pdf


