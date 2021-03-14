Dubai’s Sustainability Pavilion inspires over 50,000 visitors to act towards cleaner, safer, healthier planet

Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion is already inspiring action towards a cleaner, safer, healthier world, with 96 percent of people who have visited the Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere so far saying the experience has motivated them to change their behaviour.

Since launching at the end of January, the Pavilions Premiere has offered more than 50,000 visitors an exciting glimpse at the Sustainability Pavilion’s architecture, its exhibits and the surrounding areas ahead of Expo’s official opening on 1 October.

The experience includes an interactive walk through the roots of a forest and a journey of discovery into the depths of the ocean, and urges visitors to consider how their actions and consumerism impact the planet. Following their visit, 96 percent of those surveyed said they were inspired to change their behaviour, from saving water to making a conscious effort to use less plastic.

Mohamed AlAnsaari, Vice President, Communications, Expo 2020, said, “We have been truly humbled by the public’s response to the Expo Pavilions Premiere and Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion. From the outset, our ambition for Expo 2020 has been to offer an exceptional – and meaningful – visitor experience, and the feedback that we have received from people of all ages and nationalities has clearly demonstrated that we are on track to do just that.”

“We are continuing to see high levels of demand for the Terra sneak preview and with just under one month to go until the Expo Pavilions Premiere closes as planned on 10 April, we have made the decision to keep the surprise of the incredible Alif – the Mobility Pavilion and the inspiring Mission Possible – the Opportunity Pavilion for the opening of the Expo itself, which is now just over six months away.”

Rolando Martins, Chief Operations Officer, Expo 2020, said, “Delivering a safe and seamless experience for every kind of visitor has always been our highest priority and the global health challenges of the last year have put this into even sharper focus.”

“From our online ticketing platform, to signage and wayfinding, parking and security, the Pavilions Premiere has enabled us to put our processes into practice. More than 650 Expo staff have worked over 320 operational hours to date, including 150 volunteers of more than 50 nationalities, ensuring that every member of our workforce is equipped with the skills and knowledge required to deliver an event of this scale and significance.”

From social distancing and capacity control to on-site rapid testing for staff and vendors, the Pavilions Premiere has included a number of best practices to safeguard the health and well-being of everyone involved. Expo will continue to work closely with the world’s leading medical authorities and monitor the latest science and data to deliver a safe and exciting visitor experience at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Pavilions Premiere will remain open until 10 April, with visitors able to explore the Sustainability Pavilion and surrounding areas, enjoy entertainment and children’s activities and discover a range of F&B and retail outlets. Tickets, which must be pre-booked through the Expo website, cost AED25 and are complimentary for visitors aged five and under, senior citizens and people of determination.

As well as private vehicle and taxi, Expo 2020 can be reached by the Expo Rider – a dedicated, free of charge, public bus service departing from Dubai Mall bus station every 30 minutes.

