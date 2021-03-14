Dubai resident bags brand-new Pajero with Big Ticket’s International Women’s Day Bonanza

While celebrating the International woman’s Big Ticket launched the International woman’s day for the first time ever in Big ticket history.

The winner for the Big Ticket International Woman’s Bonanza is Mr. Grant Redman from South Africa living in Dubai with his family aged 51, working as a head of record management in the Dubai Banking sector. Grant Redman has been living in UAE for 19 years now together with his wife and 2 kids that were both born in UAE after he meet his wife here in Dubai.

Grant Redman received a call from Big Ticket representative to inform him of his winnings he did not belief it and he said I will check the Big Ticket platforms first to be sure only after checking Facebook and Instagram he then believed. He mentions the car came at the right time because he and his wife have been struggling after they were affected by the pandemic, He has been renting a car now to commit to and from work. this winning will save him a lot and will be of great help he said. In his words of encouragement, he said “I always go with the motto you must be in it to win it ”.

Congratulations to our International Woman’s day Bonanza Grant Redman. Big Ticket wishes you the very best in your future.

Below is the winner details of the International Woman’s day Bonanza

Promotion Prize Winner Ticket Number Nationality International Woman’s Bonanza Mitsubishi Pajero 2021 model Grant Redman 226-123370 South African

