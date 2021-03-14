Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai resident bags brand-new Pajero with Big Ticket’s International Women’s Day Bonanza

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 6 hours ago

While celebrating the International woman’s  Big Ticket launched the International woman’s day for the first time ever in Big ticket history.

The winner for the Big Ticket International Woman’s Bonanza is Mr. Grant Redman from South Africa living in Dubai with his family aged 51, working as a head of record management in the Dubai Banking sector. Grant Redman has been living in UAE for 19 years now together with his wife and 2 kids that were both born in UAE after he meet his wife here in Dubai.

Grant Redman received a call from Big Ticket representative to inform him of his winnings he did not belief it and he said I will check the Big Ticket platforms first to be sure only after checking  Facebook and Instagram he then believed. He mentions the car came at the right time because he and his wife have been struggling after they were affected by the pandemic, He has been renting a car now to commit to and from work. this winning will save him a lot and will be of great help he said. In his words of encouragement, he said “I always go with the motto you must be in it to win it ”.

Congratulations to our International Woman’s day Bonanza Grant Redman. Big Ticket wishes you the very best in your future.

Below is the winner  details of the International Woman’s day Bonanza

Promotion Prize Winner Ticket Number Nationality
 International Woman’s Bonanza Mitsubishi Pajero 2021 model Grant Redman 226-123370 South African

You can follow Big Ticket on:

Twitter: https://www.twitterewr.com/bigticketauh/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Contact  us on:

Email : [email protected]

Phone : 02 2019 244

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Dubai dissolves special tribunal for cheque disputes on real estate

Dubai dissolves special tribunal for cheque disputes on real estate

4 hours ago
Photo of UAE to celebrate Emirati Children’s Day

UAE to celebrate Emirati Children’s Day

5 hours ago
Photo of #TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 24,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 14

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 24,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 14

6 hours ago
Photo of AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccines do not cause blood clot

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccines do not cause blood clot

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close