Dubai dissolves special tribunal for cheque disputes on real estate

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decree No. (11) of 2021 dissolving the Special Tribunal for the Settlement of Cheque Disputes relating to Real Estate Transactions formed pursuant to Decree No. (56) of 2009.

Pursuant to the Decree, all complaints, claims, lawsuits, and appeals being reviewed by the Special Tribunal that have not received a final judgement, will be referred to the concerned judicial entity.

The Decree is active from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

