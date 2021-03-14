Antibody cocktail may offer protection against COVID-19

An experimental antibody cocktail was found effective to reduce death and hospitalization of coronavirus patients, particularly individuals who are at high risk of developing severe cases of COVID.

Medical experts in the UAE said the antibody treatment can immediately neutralize SARS-CoV-2 when injected into a coronavirus patient.

The said treatment differs from a vaccine that prepares the immune system to battle future infections.

This experimental antibody treatment was administered to then US President Donald Trump when he contracted COVID-19.

Dr. Anil Grover, specialist internal medicine at Prime Hospital, explained that one of the antibodies of the cocktail drug – Bamlanivimab is a “monoclonal antibody directed specifically against spike protein of Covid-19 virus and blocks its attachment into human cells.”

RELATED STORY: UAE hospital introduces new advanced treatment to prevent severe COVID-19 infection

Bamlanivimab, developed by the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, is the first drug approved by the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) specifically developed against coronavirus.

While clinical trials showed that it can reduce hospitalization, emergency visits and disease progression, Dr. Grover clarified that US FDA and DHA (Dubai Health Authority) is only administered to “mild to moderate cases in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40kg who are not hospitalized and are at high risk of progressing to severe Covid-19 and/or hospitalization.”

Furthermore, the treatment is not approved for use on severe or critical patients, hospitalized patients or those who require oxygen or mechanical ventilation and pregnant women.

Overcoming mutation

Dr Jimmy Joseph, specialist internal medicine and diabetologist, Aster Speciality Medical Centre – International City, said the use of cocktails or combination could help overcome the issue of virus mutation.

“Cocktail antibody therapy is mixing monoclonal antibodies that bind different ‘weak spots’ on the virus and therefore, can simultaneously block the virus in several places,” he explained adding that cocktail or combination “helps to overcome the problem of single mutation.”

READ ON: UAE leadership congratulate citizens, residents on breakthrough COVID-19 treatment

“Casirivimab and imdevimab are not authorised for patients who are hospitalised due to Covid-19 or require oxygen therapy due to coronavirus. The safety and effectiveness of this investigational therapy for use in the treatment of Covid-19 continues to be evaluated.”

Commenting on the therapeutic potential of the new treatment, Dr Rajesh Kumar Gupta, specialist internal medicine, Burjeel Specialty Hospital Sharjah, said: “As per Lilly’s BLAZE-1 phase 3 study, cocktail of monoclonal antibodies BAMLANIVIMAB 700mg and ETESEVIMAB 1400mg single intravenous dose reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death by Covid-19 positive mild to moderate cases by 87 per cent. (RA)

0 shares









: Undefined variable: wp inon line: Trying to get property 'request' of non-object inon line