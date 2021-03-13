WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccines are safe

The World Health Organization said on Friday that there is no need to pause or stop using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines even if some other European countries halted its use over blood clot fears.

The WHO said that by doing so this may trigger another virus wave.

In addition, the WHO, which said its vaccines advisory committee was examining the safety data coming in, stressed that no causal link has been established between the AstraZeneca vaccine and clotting.

“AstraZeneca is an excellent vaccine, as are the other vaccines that are being used,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said in a media briefing in Geneva.

“Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine,” she added.

The British manufacturer said that there is no basis for the link of blood clots in its COVID-19 vaccines.

The Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration both issued a statement saying that AstraZeneca vaccines will still be used in the country amid reports that some European countries suspended its use due to blood clots in some inoculated individuals.

Both agencies supported the statement of the European Medicine Authority (EMA) that “the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks.”

The DOH and FDA are now conducting their own investigations of the blood clot incidents and their link to AstraZeneca vaccines.

“At present, the DOH and FDA emphasize that there is no indication for the Philippines to stop (the) rollout of AstraZeneca vaccines,” the joint statement read.

The government will continue to monitor all the recipients of the vaccine and even reports abroad.

Denmark, Iceland, and Norway suspended their vaccination program with AstraZeneca while a full investigation is ongoing.

The country lists 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since August 2020, pushing up the total to 616,611.

The death toll rose to 12,766 with 72 more fatalities while 281 more patients beat the virus, bringing the recovery count to 547,166. (TDT)