Sandstorms, humid days up ahead before winter ends in UAE

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts temperature to drop significantly especially westward, over the coming five days.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM tonight for the rest of the week.

Saturday, March 13:

Weather: Dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially northward and over islands – Significant drop in temperatures especially westward Wind: Moderate to fresh Northwesterly and strong at times over the sea, causing blowing and suspended dust and sand, with speed of 20 – 30 reaching 50 km/hr.

Sea: Rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough at times in Oman Sea.

Sunday, March 14:

Weather: Humid by morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas – Fair to partly cloudy at times especially eastward – with another drop in temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly, freshening at times with speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Monday, March 15:

Weather: Humid by morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas – Fair to partly cloudy at times especially eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly, with speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.

Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday, March 16:

Weather: Humid by morning with a probability fog or mist formation over some coastal areas – Fair to partly cloudy at times northward – with increase in temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, with speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.

Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.

Wednesday, March 17:

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy – with another increase in temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, with speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.

Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.