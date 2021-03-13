Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PNP Chief Sinas skipped health protocols in Mindoro visit despite testing positive for COVID-19

Philippine National Police Chief General Debold Sinas did not undergo screening when he visited Oriental Mindoro last Thursday.

This was also the same day when Sinas announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The province of Oriental Mindoro said in a statement that Sinas was not able to undergo necessary health protocols because he arrived through a helicopter and did not pass through the pier of Calapan.

“Si Gen. Debold Sinas ay hindi dumaan sa pier ng Calapan at hindi siya kabilang sa mga na-profile na kawani ng PGOM (Provincial Government of Oriental Mindoro). Siya ay dumating sa lalawigan lulan ng helicopter,” the statement read.

“Ikinalulungkot ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ang pangyayaring ito,” it added.

The PNP said that Sinas is currently in stable condition and is now confined at the Kiangan treatment facility in Camp Crame.

This is not the first time Sinas was involved in violation of health protocols. Last year, Sinas became controversial during his birthday event at the height of the country’s quarantine. (TDT)

