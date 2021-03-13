Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH logs 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, total at 616,611

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday an additional 5,000 cases of COVID-19 pushing the total number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines to 616,611.

The DOH logged 5,277 new infections – the highest single-day increase in new infections since August 26, 2020.

The country still has one of the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

There are 56,679 active cases in the country or 9.2 percent of the cumulative total. This is the highest number of active cases since October 3 last year.

DOH also said the recoveries in the country now stands at 547,166, after 281 patients have been declared recovered from the virus.

In addition, 72 new fatalities were recorded, bringing the total number to 12,766 or 2.07 percent of the case count.

A unified curfew will be imposed in cities in Metro Manila from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m beginning March 15 to curb the surge of new cases.

Seven laboratories failed to submit data on time to the COVID-19 Document Repository System. (RA)

