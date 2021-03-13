Netflix testing new feature to limit password sharing

Streaming giant Netflix is testing a new feature that could prevent users from sharing their passwords with individuals outside of their household.

According to a Netflix spokesperson, the test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.

The said feature is in its early stage of development and being tested randomly to a small sample of users worldwide.

Selected users received a pop-message message which says, “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

The viewer is given a choice to verify their identity through a code sent to the account owner or opting to proceed to streaming and later confirm their accounts.

The limited rollout varies from country to country and it aims to protect valid subscribers against unauthorized use of their account.

It is not yet clear if the household verification feature will be implemented extensively.

The source clarified to CBS News that the streaming service is not clamping down on password sharing but they are looking for consumer-friendly options to address password-sharing and protect subscribers from security threats.

Netflix currently has more than 203 million subscribers worldwide.

It offers streaming plans ranging from $9 to $18 per month. (RA)