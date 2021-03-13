Japan finds new COVID variant in traveler from PH

Japanese health officials announced they found a new COVID-19 variant from a traveler coming from the Philippines.

Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) on Friday said a sample was collected from a traveler from the Philippines last February 25.

The said sample had E484K and N501Y mutations first detected in Central Visayas last month.

According to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the 60-year-old traveler is asymptomatic.

Kyodo News reported the man tested positive after undergoing quarantine at Narita Airport in Tokyo.

According to Philippine Genome Center Executive Director Cynthia Saloma, E484K could affect efficacy of vaccines while the N501Y mutation is responsible for increased viral transmission. (RA)