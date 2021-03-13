‘Biro lang ng Pangulo’: Go to skip 2022 presidential elections

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go confirmed that he doesn’t plan to join the 2022 presidential elections.

“I am very grateful for the trust given to me by the President. Salamat po sa tiwala pero alam naman po ng Pangulo na hindi talaga ako interesado. Biro lang ng Pangulo iyon. Please count me out sa usaping pulitika sa 2022,” said Sen. Go.

This, after President Rodrigo Duterte stated that Go had expressed his plans to become the next president of the Philippines during one of their private conversations in a plane.

“Itong si Senator Bong Go, pababa kami ng eroplano, sabi niya, ‘sir may hihingin sana ako sayo na pabor. Sabi niya ‘medyo it leaves a bad taste in the mouth kasi malayo pa, pero ikaw na lang ang magsabi sa kanila,” said President Duterte.

“Ang totoo talaga, isang bagay lang, sabihin daw sa inyo na gusto niya maging presidente,” added Duterte.

Sen. Go furthered that he plans to finish his term as a Senator until 2025 to continue serving Filipinos who trusted and voted for him in 2019.

“Bawat araw po na binigay niyo sa akin na pagkakataon na magserbisyo sa inyo ay hindi ko sasayangin. Ibabalik ko po sa tao ang serbisyong para po sa inyo ,” said Sen. Go.