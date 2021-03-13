Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Biro lang ng Pangulo’: Go to skip 2022 presidential elections

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go confirmed that he doesn’t plan to join the 2022 presidential elections.

“I am very grateful for the trust given to me by the President. Salamat po sa tiwala pero alam naman po ng Pangulo na hindi talaga ako interesado. Biro lang ng Pangulo iyon. Please count me out sa usaping pulitika sa 2022,” said Sen. Go.

RELATED STORY: Duterte says Bong Go will run for president 

This, after President Rodrigo Duterte stated that Go had expressed his plans to become the next president of the Philippines during one of their private conversations in a plane.

“Itong si Senator Bong Go, pababa kami ng eroplano, sabi niya, ‘sir may hihingin sana ako sayo na pabor. Sabi niya ‘medyo it leaves a bad taste in the mouth kasi malayo pa, pero ikaw na lang ang magsabi sa kanila,” said President Duterte.

“Ang totoo talaga, isang bagay lang, sabihin daw sa inyo na gusto niya maging presidente,” added Duterte.

READ ON: Senator Bong Go reiterates need to implement Philippine national ID system

Sen. Go furthered that he plans to finish his term as a Senator until 2025 to continue serving Filipinos who trusted and voted for him in 2019.

“Bawat araw po na binigay niyo sa akin na pagkakataon na magserbisyo sa inyo ay hindi ko sasayangin. Ibabalik ko po sa tao ang serbisyong para po sa inyo ,” said Sen. Go.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of DOH cites side effect monitoring as reason behind slow COVID-19 vaccination drive in PH

DOH cites side effect monitoring as reason behind slow COVID-19 vaccination drive in PH

5 mins ago
Photo of Netflix testing new feature to limit password sharing

Netflix testing new feature to limit password sharing

31 mins ago
Photo of OFW sa Saudi, tumakas matapos hampasin ng walis at pagmalupitan ng amo

OFW sa Saudi, tumakas matapos hampasin ng walis at pagmalupitan ng amo

37 mins ago
Photo of UAE first in Arab region in passport rankings for 2021

UAE first in Arab region in passport rankings for 2021

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close