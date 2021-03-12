PH’s labor attaché, wife in Jordan accused of beating OFW

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is currently investigating a maltreatment complaint of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) against the wife of a labor attaché in Jordan.

DOLE has ordered Jordan labor attaché Jainal Rasul Jr. to explain his side after a video of OFW Honey Lyn Baquiran was uploaded on Facebook over the weekend, reported Inquirer.

The maltreatment allegedly started after the wife of Rasul accused the OFW of having an affair with the labor attaché.

The OFW’s sister shared a video of the OFW recalling the maltreatment that she experienced from Rasul’s wife. President Duterte and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, were tagged in the Facebook video.

Baquiran said that Rasul’s wife has beaten her and forced her to sign a document which she did not fully understand.

The wife also reportedly threatened to kill Baquiran and her family.

The Overseas Workers and Welfare Administration (OWWA) is now coordinating with DOLE’s International Labor Affairs Bureau to look into the incident.

“This is a serious allegation and this requires the absolute protection of the OFW concerned, so we are looking into this matter and rest assured there will be adequate assistance and safe repatriation of the OFW,” OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac said.