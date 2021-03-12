PH’s Converge confirms possible tie-up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX

Philippine fiber broadband provider Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc. on Friday said it has held several meetings with officials of Elon Musk’s SpaceX for a possible satellite technologies venture.

Converge co-founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy told ABS-CBN News that they are eyeing to provide high-speed broadband services through the game-changer SpaceX’s Starlink broadband satellite Internet technology.

“We continue to look for new technologies to bring high-speed internet service to Filipinos, which is including SpaceX,” he said, adding that the deal is currently in progress.

Starlink, is a technology developed by Space X, is a low-orbit satellite system aimed to provide faster connection to remote areas.

Uy said the Starlink will “complement” Converge since the satellites are in low orbit and it will cover areas unreachable by fiber technology.

He added that the technology might take time to set up as more stations have to be installed in the Philippines for the technology to work.

Starlink currently has over 1,000 working satellites in orbit and eyes to increase it to 42,000 by mid-2027. According to reports, it will deploy a Low Earth Orbit satellite internet service in the Philippines by 2022.

Meanwhile, Converge ICT is currently strengthening its coverage in Visayas and Mindanao.

Uy noted that Converge targets to reach 55 percent of the country’s household.