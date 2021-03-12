Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 607,748

The number of coronavirus cases (COVID-19) in the Philippines has increased to 611,618 after the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday recorded 4,578 new infections.

This is the highest single-day increase in new infections so far this year.

There are 52,012 active cases or 8.5 percent of the cumulative total, the highest since October 17.

The DOH logged 87 new deaths raising the death toll 12,694 or 2.08 percent of all infections.

This is the highest number of fatalities recorded in three weeks.

The health agency also recorded 272 new recoveries raising the number of recoveries to 546,912 or 89.4 percent of the case tally.

Meanwhile, eight cases, including five recoveries, were removed from the official case count due to duplication.

DOH also said 26 cases initially tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

Five laboratories failed to submit data on time to the COVID-19 Document Repository System.