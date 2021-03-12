Latest News

NBI files raps against 11 people over Christine Dacera’s death

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed several charges against 11 individuals allegedly involved in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

The NBI filed complaints of obstruction of justice before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against 11 people including Mark Anthony Rosales, Rommel Galido, John Pascual dela Serna III, Gregorio Angelo Rafael de Guzman, Jezreel Rapinan, Alain Chen, Reymar Englis and Darwin Joseph Macalla.

Their lawyer Neptali Maroto was also included in the complaint.

The investigators believed that Rapinan, Chen, De Lima and dela Serna should be prosecuted for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. It also accused Rosales of administering illegal drugs.

The other two, Galido and Rosales, were charged for their attempt to give away illegal drugs.

Perjury raps, meanwhile, were recommended against Dela Serna, Galido and Macalla.

The medico-legal officer who ordered the embalming of Dacera without the family’s consent will be facing falsification charges.

Dacera died on January 1 after a night of partying in a Makati City hotel.

The Philippine National Police ruled out homicide cases against the suspect because Dacera died from natural causes.

