Man in Dubai stabs ex-girlfriend to death after break-up

Staff Report 11 mins ago

A break-up of a couple in Dubai turned tragic after the man allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend in her flat.

The suspect, identified as an Arab man, went to his ex-girlfriend’s building in July last year.

He wanted to win her back, but the victim refused to talk to the suspect.

Out of fury, the suspect stabbed her in the neck twice leading to her death.

The two dated in 2017, but their relationship became sour when the victim reportedly downloaded a dating app in 2019. Due to depression, the suspect lost his job in December that year.

The two patched things up early last year, but the suspect caught the woman using the dating app again.

“In March 2020, the accused discovered that she [his ex-girlfriend] was using the dating app again, leading to heated arguments between the couple. A month later, the victim sent him a message, saying she doesn’t want to talk or see him again,” according to the records.

In June last year, the woman asked if she could borrow AED50,000. The suspect said he lent her AED30,000.

The suspect asked her if she was already in a relationship with someone else. When the woman admitted that she now seeing another guy, he got extremely furious.

On the day of the crime, the suspect entered the apartment through an emergency exit.

The security guard of the building discovered the woman’s dead inside her flat.

