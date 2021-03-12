Malacañang open to ‘relaxing’ quarantine status in April amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday that President Rodrigo Duterte is open to further ease the quarantine restrictions and reopen the economy starting April.

The President announced on Thursday that he is mulling to reopen the economy to help the Filipinos get back their jobs. This, amid increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and the lack of vaccine supply.

“Quarantine classifications are decided on a monthly basis. So, we are looking at opening the economy by April. It is still mid-March,” Roque said.

Roque added that extending lockdowns would put more people into difficulties.

Metro Manila was supposed to shift to a more relaxed modified general community quarantine or MGCQ.

“Alam natin na lalong nakakahawa ang sakit, pero habang handa tayo magbigay ng tulong sa mga seryosong magkakasakit, tuloy-tuloy ang hanapbuhay ng ating mga kababayan. Kaya po natin ito, ingat buhay para sa hanapbuhay,” he said.

The country recorded 4,578 new cases, the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Friday since September 2020.