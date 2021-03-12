Latest News

Malacañang open to ‘relaxing’ quarantine status in April amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday that President Rodrigo Duterte is open to further ease the quarantine restrictions and reopen the economy starting April.

The President announced on Thursday that he is mulling to reopen the economy to help the Filipinos get back their jobs. This, amid increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and the lack of vaccine supply.

“Quarantine classifications are decided on a monthly basis. So, we are looking at opening the economy by April. It is still mid-March,” Roque said.

Roque added that extending lockdowns would put more people into difficulties.

Metro Manila was supposed to shift to a more relaxed modified general community quarantine or MGCQ.

“Alam natin na lalong nakakahawa ang sakit, pero habang handa tayo magbigay ng tulong sa mga seryosong magkakasakit, tuloy-tuloy ang hanapbuhay ng ating mga kababayan. Kaya po natin ito, ingat buhay para sa hanapbuhay,” he said.

The country recorded 4,578 new cases, the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Friday since September 2020.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Man in Dubai stabs ex-girlfriend to death after break-up

Man in Dubai stabs ex-girlfriend to death after break-up

10 mins ago
Photo of Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 607,748

Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 607,748

56 mins ago
Photo of NBI files raps against 11 people over Christine Dacera’s death

NBI files raps against 11 people over Christine Dacera’s death

1 hour ago
Photo of LOOK: US driver uses fake driver’s license bearing Pres. Duterte’s photo

LOOK: US driver uses fake driver’s license bearing Pres. Duterte’s photo

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close