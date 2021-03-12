Arab man arrested for threatening to leak private photos of ex-girlfriend

A 31-year-old Arab man in Dubai was arrested for threatening his ex-girlfriend that he would post her private photos online.

According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend wanted to continue their relationship even after their split months ago.

She also complained that the man threatened and blackmailed her if she would not agree to get back with him.

The two parties reached an agreement at a police station and the defendant signed an undertaking not to approach or talk to her again.

However, he continued the digital blackmail.

The woman neither yielded to the threat and intimidation by his former boyfriend.

As soon as the second blackmail attempt of the man happened, she filed a second police complaint in order to prevent things from taking a turn for the worse.

The suspect was eventually detained.

The case is currently being handled by the prosecution.