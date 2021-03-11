Traveler from Dubai says Indian customs officers destroy his AED200K watch 

A traveler revealed his horrific ordeal at the Karipur International Airport in India when he returned to the country after a visit to Dubai.

Muhammad Ismail said that he was using his AED200,000 watch on his wrist when a customs official smashed his Audemars Piguet into six pieces.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, Ismail said that he came from Dubai to visit his brother, but upon arrival to India, he was surprised when officials told him to take his watch off.

“They suspected I was trying to smuggle gold by hiding it in the watch,” Ismail said.

“Officials took the watch in a room, where they smashed it into pieces using a hammer. When nothing was found, the broken pieces of watch were placed on a plate and returned to me,” he said.

Ismail demanded that the watch be returned to its original condition. However, they only offered AED50,000 in compensation and took the pieces with them.

India’s Karipur Airport has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Ismail said that a case has been filed on the matter. The watch was given to him by his brother, who runs a watch business in Dubai.

“I have an original receipt for the watch, and it clearly states that it is worth over AED200,000. Either they return that money or return the original watch. How much gold can I smuggle in a watch? Officials should think things through,” he said. (TDT)