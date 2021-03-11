Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Traveler from Dubai says Indian customs officers destroy his AED200K watch 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only

A traveler revealed his horrific ordeal at the Karipur International Airport in India when he returned to the country after a visit to Dubai.

Muhammad Ismail said that he was using his AED200,000 watch on his wrist when a customs official smashed his Audemars Piguet into six pieces.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, Ismail said that he came from Dubai to visit his brother, but upon arrival to India, he was surprised when officials told him to take his watch off.

“They suspected I was trying to smuggle gold by hiding it in the watch,” Ismail said.

“Officials took the watch in a room, where they smashed it into pieces using a hammer. When nothing was found, the broken pieces of watch were placed on a plate and returned to me,” he said.

Ismail demanded that the watch be returned to its original condition. However, they only offered AED50,000 in compensation and took the pieces with them.

India’s Karipur Airport has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Ismail said that a case has been filed on the matter. The watch was given to him by his brother, who runs a watch business in Dubai.

“I have an original receipt for the watch, and it clearly states that it is worth over AED200,000. Either they return that money or return the original watch. How much gold can I smuggle in a watch? Officials should think things through,” he said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials now in final phase in UAE 

Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials now in final phase in UAE 

54 mins ago
Photo of New study finds that UK COVID-19 variant is deadlier

New study finds that UK COVID-19 variant is deadlier

2 hours ago
Photo of Roque accuses Robredo of politicking: Nangangampanya na para maging presidente 

Roque accuses Robredo of politicking: Nangangampanya na para maging presidente 

2 hours ago
Photo of QC locks down 14 areas, village halls amid rising COVID-19 cases

QC locks down 14 areas, village halls amid rising COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close