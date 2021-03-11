Three men sentenced to jail and fined for stealing car batteries in Dubai 

Three Arab nationals were charged and sentenced with three months in jail after the Dubai Criminal Court found them guilty of stealing car batteries.

The court also fined them to pay AED700 each. The trio will also be deported after serving their jail terms.

In a report on the Gulf Today, the incident took place last July when they tried to rob a truck of two batteries using their friend’s car.

The manager of the company that owns the truck had discovered the robbery and reported the incident to police.

The police discovered that there were three suspects, and they used a Lexus car to transport the stolen batteries.

Authorities were able to track down the owner of the Lexus car and he denied that he was part of the robbery. The owner said that one of the defendants borrowed his car that day.

One of the defendants who remains to be on the loose borrowed the car when he and the owner were at a hotel party. The owner said that he noticed the car batteries but thought that one of the suspects owned it.

Two of the defendants were arrested, while the third is still a runaway, and they were all prosecuted on robbery charges. (ES)