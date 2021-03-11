Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials now in final phase in UAE 

The clinical trials for Russia’s Sputnik V have reached the final phase in the UAE.

Health authorities made the announcement on the status of the Russian vaccine following the successful second dose vaccination of 1,000 volunteers. The next step involves monitoring volunteers’ immune response over a period of 180 days.

The findings on the UAE trials are expected to be released in April. Sputnik V has received a number of positive feedback and reviews, including in the Lancet Journal.

Based on the Lancet medical journal, the vaccine made in Russia showed high efficacy of 91.6 percent, as well as strong immunogenicity and safety results.

“Moving onto this next monitoring phase should be celebrated as an achievement for the UAE’s medical community. It’s an important precursor to studying the immune response in a diverse range of volunteers, paving the way for further securing the safety of our citizens and residents against Covid-19,”

Dr Ahmed Al Hammadi, the trial’s principal investigator and Consultant Physician (Infectious Diseases) in the UAE, said in a report on the Khaleej Times

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, on the other hand said that the clinical trials showed promising results.

“The clinical trials have shown promising results across the globe. This next stage will add important data, further demonstrating the high efficacy of the vaccine and strengthening the UAE’s global efforts in pioneering scientific discovery,” he said.

The vaccine has been tested on healthy people and different nationalities. (TDT)