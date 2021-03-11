QC locks down 14 areas, village halls amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Quezon City government has placed 14 areas under a special concern lockdown due to an increase in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections.

Mayor Joy Belmonte, in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, described the rise in Covid-19 cases as a surge that is already disturbing.

“Kahit na hindi pa masyadong nagbabanggit ng national government na serious ang situation, tingin ko serious na ang situation namin dito sa QC medyo alarming na, medyo disturbing na,” Belmonte said.

The 14 areas under the special concern lockdown are the following:

-The portion of Durian St., Barangay Pasong Tamo — starting February 25

-L. Pascual St., Barangay Baesa — starting February 26

-De Los Santos Compound, Heavenly Drive, Barangay San Agustin — starting March 1

-49 & 51 E Rodriguez Sr. Ave., Barangay Doña Josefa — starting March 4

-Paul St. and Thaddeus St., Jordan Park Homes Subdivision, Doña Carmen, Barangay Commonwealth — starting March 4

-No. 237 Apo St., Barangay Maharlika — starting March 4

-No. 64 14th Ave., Barangay Socorro — starting March 6

-No. 64-B Agno Ext., Barangay Tatalon — starting March 7

-No. 46 and No. 50 K-9th St., Barangay West Kamias — starting March 8

-No. 90 Gonzales Compound, Barangay Balon Bato — starting March 8

-No. 2A – 4 K-6th, Barangay West Kamias — starting March 8

-The portion of Sitio 5, Jose Abad Santos, Barangay Sta. Lucia — starting March 9

-No. 138-178 Orchids St. and No. 153-159 Jasmin St., Barangay Central — March 10

-No. 43 Salvador St., Barangay Krus Na Ligas — starting March 10

Belmonte clarified that they are only placing portions of villages where there is a concentration of Covid-19 cases.

She added that three barangay halls will be closed for them to be able to test their barangay personnel after some tested positive for Covid-19.

Belmonte also assured residents from these areas that the city government will be distributing food packs and essential kits to the affected families and that they will undergo swab testing and the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“We have a shortage of doctors who will do the rounds of patients, we have been in talks with the private sector and we will be hiring some doctors from the private sector whose only task is to do the rounds and certify patients who have fully recovered from among those who belong to the old cases,” Belmonte said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Belmonte also noted that most instances of COVID-19 transmission now happens within the household.

“You will notice na karamihan or 28.03 percent ay household transmission, that is, 213 individuals. Unknown o hindi natin malaman kung saan nila nakuha yung sakit is 19.74 percent,” she said.

Belmonte reiterated the call to QC residents to strictly follow the imposed health safety protocols, most especially observing the safe physical distancing.

“I do not find this percentage (capacity reduction) not so helpful to be honest because you can have a ballroom but if everybody sticks together, even if it’s only 40 percent of the capacity but people tend to congregate to socialize because it’s a party, they talk to each other, the transmission will occur no matter how big the venue is. Unless, of course, they’re chained to their seats,” she said.

Despite the alarming rise of Covid-19 cases in QC, Belmonte said that a citywide lockdown is not being considered at the moment, as this will impair the local economy.

Aside from the strict enforcement of minimum health protocols, she said they are now also in talks with barangay officials, mall and restaurant managers, and other stakeholders in the city to come up with measures to help curb the rise in Covid-19 infections. (PNA)