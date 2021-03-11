PNP Chief Debold Sinas tests positive for COVID-19 

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Debold Sinas has tested positive for COVID-19.

PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Ildebrandi Usana confirms that Sinas contracted the virus. Usana however said that Sinas is in ‘okay’ condition.

“But he is ok po. No cause for worry po. Prayers na lang po muna para kay Chief,” Usana said.

Sinas said in a report on CNN Philippines that he’s asymptomatic and will submit himself for confinement at Kiangan Billeting Center in Camp Crame.

The PNP chief also urged the people he came in close contact with should monitor their condition.

Sinas became controversial during his birthday celebration last year called ‘Mananita’.

Despite the controversies, President Rodrigo Duterte still picked him to lead the police force. (TDT)