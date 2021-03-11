Ex-Dubai taxi driver who earned AED21,000 in two months for illegally transporting passengers on trial

The Dubai Criminal Court is hearing the case of a sacked taxi driver in Dubai who earned nearly AED21,000 in two months for illegally ferrying passengers.

Court records showed that he borrowed a car from a Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) cabbie and used it for his personal gain.

In a report on the National, the man was caught driving the taxi recklessly while under the influence of alcohol on March 17 last year.

“An RTA inspector on the Airport Road spotted him driving dangerously while holding an alcohol bottle and playing loud music,” an RTA investigator said.

“When he was stopped and asked for his work ID, he presented one that belonged to his friend,” the investigator added.

Authorities then found out that the man used to work in RTA but was sacked in 2018.

The suspect admitted that he used the car for two months and earned nearly AED21,000 ($5,717).

“He said his friend allowed him to drive the taxi to make some money that would help him solve his financial problems after he was sacked,” the investigator said.

Authorities also found out that the meter, cameras and GPS have been disconnected in the car.

The friend who allowed the former taxi driver to borrow a car will also face charges for abusing his position and causing damage to the RTA.

The next hearing is set on March 30. (TDT)