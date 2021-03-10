‘War on love not on COVID?’ Recto rebukes PNP over ban on public display of affection

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on March 9, Tuesday, that they are discouraging couples, family members, and friends to show public displays of affection (PDA) and that if spotted, policemen are instructed to call them out.

PNP spokesman Brigadier General Ildebrandi Usana said that given the strict quarantine restrictions and reopening of the economy, people tend to miss each other and will do things to make up for the lost time.

However, the announcement receives negative feedback from Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto on Wednesday as he chided the PNP for seemingly declaring “war against love”.

In a statement, Recto said the PNP leadership should clarify the pronouncement made by its spokesperson.

The senator said: “On its face, his statement seems to be a police declaration of war on love, and not on COVID. If these are the new rules of romantic engagement during LDR—Love in Duterte’s Rule—then I believe that the President would not agree to it.”

“If all acts of PDA are prohibited – harmless kisses, holding hands, hugs – then the rules border on the absurd.”

Recto also questioned the reasoning behind discouraging PDA when couples share the same bed, “cannot kiss each other goodbye on the street when they go their separate ways to work and should just text each other kiss emojis?”

Last year, the government’s announcement that only legally married couples can ride together in motorcycles also received a huge backlash from the netizens.

Recto stressed communication is an important tool in fighting the pandemic.

“Words can move – and frighten – a nation. When you wield a loud microphone, don’t treat it like a police whistle you can blow anytime,” he said.