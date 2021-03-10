Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘War on love not on COVID?’ Recto rebukes PNP over ban on public display of affection

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 36 mins ago

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on March 9, Tuesday, that they are discouraging couples, family members, and friends to show public displays of affection (PDA) and that if spotted, policemen are instructed to call them out.

PNP spokesman Brigadier General Ildebrandi Usana said that given the strict quarantine restrictions and reopening of the economy, people tend to miss each other and will do things to make up for the lost time.

However, the announcement receives negative feedback from Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto on Wednesday as he chided the PNP for seemingly declaring “war against love”.

In a statement, Recto said the PNP leadership should clarify the pronouncement made by its spokesperson.

The senator said: “On its face, his statement seems to be a police declaration of war on love, and not on COVID. If these are the new rules of romantic engagement during LDR—Love in Duterte’s Rule—then I believe that the President would not agree to it.”

“If all acts of PDA are prohibited – harmless kisses, holding hands, hugs – then the rules border on the absurd.”

Recto also questioned the reasoning behind discouraging PDA when couples share the same bed, “cannot kiss each other goodbye on the street when they go their separate ways to work and should just text each other kiss emojis?”

Last year, the government’s announcement that only legally married couples can ride together in motorcycles also received a huge backlash from the netizens.

Recto stressed communication is an important tool in fighting the pandemic.

“Words can move – and frighten – a nation. When you wield a loud microphone, don’t treat it like a police whistle you can blow anytime,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Korea Town’ to rise soon in PH

‘Korea Town’ to rise soon in PH

1 hour ago
Photo of Ras Al Khaimah extends limited capacity for public places until April 8

Ras Al Khaimah extends limited capacity for public places until April 8

2 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Gov’t website ‘gov.ph’ attacked by hackers due to killing of activists, worsening human rights situation

LOOK: Gov’t website ‘gov.ph’ attacked by hackers due to killing of activists, worsening human rights situation

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 2,204 new cases, total now at 417,909

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,204 new cases, total now at 417,909

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close