UAE records 56,000 violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures

A shopping center in Ajman was recently closed down after failing to control crowding, leading to a violation in the country's measure for social distancing. Screengrab from Ajman Police.

More than 55,900 violations on the coronavirus precautionary protocols set by the government have been recorded in the UAE last month.

This was revealed during the monthly briefing of the UAE health sector on Tuesday.

RELATED STORY: UAE vaccinates 48.71% of target residents nationwide

Topping the list of COVID-19 protocol violations was the failure to wear face masks, which accounted for almost half, 47%, of the offences documented in February.

This was followed by establishments not adhering or implementing the maximum capacity people allowed inside a shop and other COVID-19 preventive protocols (20.5%); as well as failing to observe proper social distancing (17.5%).

READ ON: Sharjah authorities arrest 13 people for violating COVID-19 protocols for playing cricket

Rounding off the five most common violations were the lack of compliance with the maximum number of passengers allowed in one vehicle (8%); and social gatherings (4.5%).

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 2,373 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 415,705.

