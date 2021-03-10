Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ras Al Khaimah extends limited capacity for public places until April 8

The Government of Ras Al Khaimah has announced the extension of several preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease in the emirate, until April 8.

This includes a maximum capacity of 70% on public beaches and parks.

Shopping malls will only be allowed up to 60% of their maximum capacity.

Meanwhile, public transport, cinemas, recreational events and activities, fitness centers and gyms, hotel swimming pools and beaches will only be allowed 50% capacity.

Restaurant tables should have a distance of two meters, with only four people allowed per table, except for members of the same family.

The measure also stipulates that family gatherings will only be allowed a maximum attendance of 10 individuals, while funerals will have a maximum of 20 people.

Authorities remind that social distancing of 2 meters must be strictly followed and to wear masks at all times on public spaces.

