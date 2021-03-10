Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Palace dares Robredo to show proof Calabarzon killings are ‘massacre’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Malacañang has dared Vice President Leni Robredo to show evidence that the killings of activists in Souther Luzon last Sunday were indeed a massacre.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that Robredo may face legal charges if she could not substantiate her claims.

RELATED STORY: Roque defends Duterte for telling Robredo ‘mamatay ka na’

On Monday, Robredo called for a “clean and independent” investigation for what she called a “massacre” of nine activists over the weekend.

“Unang una, kung personal na nakita ni Vice President yung pangyayari, aba’y magbigay siya ng ebidensya. Kasi ang pananalita niya, parang nakita ng dalawang mata nya kung ano ang nangyari doon sa mga patayan na yun,” Roque said.

READ ON: Roque to former PH envoy to Brazil: ‘Just quietly vanish into the night’

Roque told Robredo that she should wait for the investigation if she did not personally witness the crime.

“Pag hindi siya nagbigay ng ebidensya, kasalanan din po yan; baka sya ay makasuhan,” Roque added. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PNP to also go after couples engaging in public displays of affection

PNP to also go after couples engaging in public displays of affection

2 mins ago
Photo of Sharjah Police installs 11,304 surveillance cameras to monitor emirate 24/7 

Sharjah Police installs 11,304 surveillance cameras to monitor emirate 24/7 

8 mins ago
Photo of UAE records 56,000 violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures

UAE records 56,000 violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures

11 mins ago
Photo of Indian man jailed for five years for fatal assault 

Indian man jailed for five years for fatal assault 

13 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close