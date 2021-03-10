Palace dares Robredo to show proof Calabarzon killings are ‘massacre’

Malacañang has dared Vice President Leni Robredo to show evidence that the killings of activists in Souther Luzon last Sunday were indeed a massacre.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that Robredo may face legal charges if she could not substantiate her claims.

On Monday, Robredo called for a “clean and independent” investigation for what she called a “massacre” of nine activists over the weekend.

“Unang una, kung personal na nakita ni Vice President yung pangyayari, aba’y magbigay siya ng ebidensya. Kasi ang pananalita niya, parang nakita ng dalawang mata nya kung ano ang nangyari doon sa mga patayan na yun,” Roque said.

Roque told Robredo that she should wait for the investigation if she did not personally witness the crime.

“Pag hindi siya nagbigay ng ebidensya, kasalanan din po yan; baka sya ay makasuhan,” Roque added. (TDT)