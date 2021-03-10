LOOK: Gov’t website ‘gov.ph’ attacked by hackers due to killing of activists, worsening human rights situation

The government’s main website ‘www.gov.ph’ became inaccessible on Wednesday afternoon following the cyber attack launched by a group named Cyber PH for Human Rights.

The group said that they are ordinary Filipinos and they wanted to defend the human rights situation in the country in cyberspace.

“In the last few days, we have seen the unacceptable worsening of the human rights situation in the country, with nine activists dead and six others arrested, after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the killing of suspected communist rebels in a speech before the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in Cagayan de Oro,” the group said in a statement.

The group condemned the bloody raids held last Sunday which left nine activists killed.

“We come before the public today to stand in solidarity against the worsening human rights situation in the country, and to call for justice for the massacre of nine activists, and for countless more unarmed civilians who had lost their lives under this regime,” the group said.

Cyber PH also named government officials who should be accountable for the worsening human rights situation in the country.

“We hold President Duterte personally responsible for all of these deaths, together with National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr., Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas, and AFP Southern Luzon Command Chief Lt. General Antonio Parlade, Jr. for serving as Mr. Duterte’s ringleaders in the killing of unarmed civilians,”: the group said.

They warn that this is only the first of many cyberattacks they are planning to launch.

“The cyberattack is the first of its kind in the country, to show the nation and Mr. Duterte that as the clock ticks towards the end of his regime, there is a rising tide sorely awaiting his end. In the coming days, we intend to make another round of sustained DDoS attacks on government websites which had been complicit in perpetuating barefaced lies on the killing of unarmed civilians and the worsening of the nation’s human rights situation,” the group said.

“It is our commitment to undertake further cyberattacks on other government assets, including assets of non-state agents who had fostered fake news, slander, and libel to the public,” they added.

Malacanang and the Presidential Communications group have yet to issue a statement on the cyberattack. (TDT)