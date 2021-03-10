Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Intercity bus services from Ajman-Umm Al Quwain resumes

Residents in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain can now travel to and from their respective emirates with the resumption of intercity bus travels.

Ajman’s Public Transportation Authority (APTA) announced the resumption of the bus services, with a commitment to adhere to the country’s precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all passengers.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi resumes intercity bus services to Al Ain, Al Dhafra

APTA Executive Director for Operations Omar Lootah states that bus services will begin from 7:00 am until 9:00 pm, daily. Buses will begin from the Al Musalla bus station in Ajman with the last stop at the LuLu bus station in Umm Al Quwain.

All buses used for the service will be regularly sanitized and sterilized by an outsourced company.

READ ON: Sharjah to resume intercity bus operations this September 15 with 50% capacity

Commuters who wish to learn more about the resumption of intercity bus services can contact 600599997 for information on bus schedules and other queries.

Residents can also check Ajman’s mobile app “Masar” or visit http://ta.gov.ae for further info.

