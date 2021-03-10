Indian man jailed for five years for fatal assault 

The Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced an Indian national after he assaulted his co-worker to death over a dispute with their manager. The suspect reportedly hit the victim on the head with a wooden log.

In a report on Gulf News, the Dubai Court of First Instance was told that the 26-year-old Indian defendant hit his colleague once that caused skull damages, internal bleeding and high blood pressure.

The Dubai Police immediately went to the crime scene and responded to the emergency at Al Quoz Industrial area. The incident took place last July.

“The victim was on the ground in a pool of his blood. Witnesses said the defendant was consuming alcohol when he hit the victim on the head and escaped,” an Emirati policeman told the court.

“He admitted to assaulting the victim. He said that he was drunk and angry because the victim fought with the manager. The defendant told me that he respected his manager and wanted to punish the victim without any intention to kill him,” the police official added.

Court records showed that there was a heated exchange before the deadly assault happened.

“They were yelling at each other until the victim walked away. The suspect pulled a wooden bar and hit him on the head,” a witness said.

The Dubai Police Prosecution charged the Indian suspect for the fatal assault and for drinking three cans of beer.

The court sentenced the defendant for five years’ imprisonment to be followed by deportation. The defendant has 15 days to appeal the verdict. (TDT)