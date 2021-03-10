Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Indian man jailed for five years for fatal assault 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 11 mins ago

The Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced an Indian national after he assaulted his co-worker to death over a dispute with their manager. The suspect reportedly hit the victim on the head with a wooden log.

In a report on Gulf News, the Dubai Court of First Instance was told that the 26-year-old Indian defendant hit his colleague once that caused skull damages, internal bleeding and high blood pressure.

The Dubai Police immediately went to the crime scene and responded to the emergency at Al Quoz Industrial area. The incident took place last July.

“The victim was on the ground in a pool of his blood. Witnesses said the defendant was consuming alcohol when he hit the victim on the head and escaped,” an Emirati policeman told the court.

“He admitted to assaulting the victim. He said that he was drunk and angry because the victim fought with the manager. The defendant told me that he respected his manager and wanted to punish the victim without any intention to kill him,” the police official added.

Court records showed that there was a heated exchange before the deadly assault happened.

“They were yelling at each other until the victim walked away. The suspect pulled a wooden bar and hit him on the head,” a witness said.

The Dubai Police Prosecution charged the Indian suspect for the fatal assault and for drinking three cans of beer.

The court sentenced the defendant for five years’ imprisonment to be followed by deportation. The defendant has 15 days to appeal the verdict. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PNP to also go after couples engaging in public displays of affection

PNP to also go after couples engaging in public displays of affection

23 seconds ago
Photo of Sharjah Police installs 11,304 surveillance cameras to monitor emirate 24/7 

Sharjah Police installs 11,304 surveillance cameras to monitor emirate 24/7 

6 mins ago
Photo of UAE records 56,000 violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures

UAE records 56,000 violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures

9 mins ago
Photo of Gov’t expects 117,000 Pfizer vaccines to arrive this April

Gov’t expects 117,000 Pfizer vaccines to arrive this April

19 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close