Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members – Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II finally breaks her silence after the tell-all interview of her grandson Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle with American TV host Oprah.

Meghan has accused Britain’s royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie’s skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she considered suicide.

RELATED STORY: Meghan Markle reveals UK royals ‘refused’ to make her son prince due to ‘skin color’

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement issued on behalf of Elizabeth.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement added.

The Queen however insists that despite what happened, Harry and Meghan and their son Archie will always be part of their family.

READ ON: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not returning as working members of royal family

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” she said.

A royal source told Reuters that the Palace considered that this was a family matter and the royals should be given the opportunity to discuss the issues raised privately as a family. (TDT)

