Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino-Israeli firm plans to set up COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in ecozone

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

A Filipino-Israeli pharmaceutical firm plans to set up a manufacturing plant in the Philippines that will produce oral COVID-19 vaccine and other medicines, according to Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)

PEZA director general Charito Plaza said that the board will approve the application of the company. He added that it will be a big investment because the firm is considering making the Philippines as the manufacturing hub.

“Next week when we will have the PEZA board meeting, we are going to approve (the) application of an Israeli-Filipino pharmaceutical company where they’re going to locate manufacturing of COVID vaccines which is oral, not injection,” Plaza said in an interview with ANC.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘War on love not on COVID?’ Recto rebukes PNP over ban on public display of affection

‘War on love not on COVID?’ Recto rebukes PNP over ban on public display of affection

29 mins ago
Photo of ‘Korea Town’ to rise soon in PH

‘Korea Town’ to rise soon in PH

1 hour ago
Photo of Ras Al Khaimah extends limited capacity for public places until April 8

Ras Al Khaimah extends limited capacity for public places until April 8

2 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Gov’t website ‘gov.ph’ attacked by hackers due to killing of activists, worsening human rights situation

LOOK: Gov’t website ‘gov.ph’ attacked by hackers due to killing of activists, worsening human rights situation

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close