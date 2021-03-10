Filipino-Israeli firm plans to set up COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in ecozone

A Filipino-Israeli pharmaceutical firm plans to set up a manufacturing plant in the Philippines that will produce oral COVID-19 vaccine and other medicines, according to Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)

PEZA director general Charito Plaza said that the board will approve the application of the company. He added that it will be a big investment because the firm is considering making the Philippines as the manufacturing hub.

“Next week when we will have the PEZA board meeting, we are going to approve (the) application of an Israeli-Filipino pharmaceutical company where they’re going to locate manufacturing of COVID vaccines which is oral, not injection,” Plaza said in an interview with ANC.