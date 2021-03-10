1 out of 5 people in UAE population considered ‘obese’ – study

A study from the Ministry of Health in the UAE for the past decade reveals that 20 percent or 1 out of every 5 people are obese.

Of this total 33 percent of married women are classified as overweight, while another 38 percent were obese.

Meanwhile, for married men, 40.3 percent were overweight, while 15.8 percent were obese.

Nutritionist Rima Khadra states that the problem of obesity needs to be addressed as soon as possible citing a recent study from the U.S. that found out that this weight problem has a greater impact on public health compared to smoking and drinking.

She also cited that obese people put themselves in greater risk of being diagnosed with chronic medical illnesses.

Going low carb

Among today’s most popular weight loss regimen is the low-carb, low sugar diet wherein individuals control their consumption of food items such as rice, pasta, bread, root crops, as well as desserts including chocolates, ice cream, and selected fruits, to name a few.

Dr. Joey Villanueva, a doctor at Etihad Medical Center and recipient of The Filipino Times Awards 2015 Healthcare Professional of the year supports the low-carb, low sugar diet, with a few notes for those who are also planning to begin their journey to a healthier body.

“There’s nothing wrong with low carb, low sugar diet but it depends on your level of activity and health status. If you are overweight or obese, having diabetes and sedentary lifestyle, low carb and low sugar is best for you. However, the problem in most of those who are on low carb and low sugar diet tends to starve their body which is not good for the health,” said Dr. Villanueva.

However, those who plan to abruptly begin their low-carb, low sugar diet face risks of hypoglycemia, according to Dr. Sheena Tan Go, a general practicioner of Golden Sands Medical Centre. She stated that those who are starting out could experience troubling symptoms when they begin their diet.

“Carbohydrates and simple sugars are the body’s main source of energy and are the nutrients used for the functions of cells that make up our organ systems. If not readily available, depending on how low the blood sugar level is, it can present as giddiness, sweating and cold clammy skin to as severe as confusion, loss of consciousness, seizure and coma. Although this commonly happens in patients with diabetes who are on maintenance medications, this can also be seen in individuals who suddenly change their diet to low carb, low sugar. It will take time for the body to convert fats and proteins back to glucose to provide fuel for cellular functions,” warned Dr. Go.

Set achievable goals

Dr. Go reminded individuals planning to begin their diet to first check their BMIs to know and gauge their weight loss goals.

“Start by getting your weight and height, compute your BMI to see where you are at currently and how much you need to lose to reach your goal. It will be prudent to consult with a General Practitioner to be worked up completely to rule out underlying conditions that need to be addressed in order for you to achieve your desired weight. Have a clear goal in mind and set a time frame. Exercise at least 5 hours per week, drink enough water (1.5 to 2 liters per day) and sleep 6 to 8 hours per day. Stay focused and ask for help if you are having a hard time adjusting to your diet. Remember it has to be something that you can maintain, becomes your lifestyle and will make you feel good about yourself,” said Dr. Go.

Dr. Villanueva advises those who plan to start their diet to practice low-carb, low-sugar, and to consume food regularly with controlled portions along with regular exercise.

“I normally advise my patients who are obese or diabetes to start on low carb, low sugar but eating smaller quantities but more often and at the same time gradually increasing their physical activity with an aim of gradually shifting to a balanced diet without starving yourself and sustaining regular exercise and active lifestyle,” said Dr. Villanueva.