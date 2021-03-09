UAE vaccinates 48.71% of target residents nationwide

The UAE’s relentless drive to vaccinate eligible residents has reached a total of 48.71 percent of the entire target group, providing free COVID-19 vaccines to 3,777,143 people to date according to the latest data from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

Of this number, NCEMA furthered that 64.52 percent of the UAE’s elderly population has already been vaccinated as well.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Dubai rolls out WoW mobile clinics to speed up COVID-19 vaccination drive

Authorities added that they have also intensified testing throughout the country, achieving over 32 million COVID-19 tests to date.

NCEMA also revealed that the health sector will soon launch and operate seven hospitals this March, with a total capacity of 2,058 beds, of which 292 are for critical cases.

READ ON: Vaccination campaign launched in 20 hotels in Dubai

“The #UAE has taken preventive & precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease, achieved by establishing health care centres, preparing hospitals, and conducting the necessary medical test for a large number of residents,” read the statement from NCEMA.

The UAE has been witnessing a gradual decrease in the infection rates over the past two weeks, which authorities see as a positive sign and step to recovery towards normal life. Authorities hope for the continuous support, cooperation, and commitment of the public to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.