Saudi Arabia now back in Abu Dhabi’s green list of quarantine exempted countries, PCR tests still mandatory for events

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi has updated its green list of countries that are exempted from doing quarantine when they travel to the capital.

International travellers from countries, regions and territories on the ‘green’ list, will no longer be required to self-isolate upon receiving a negative result.

Travellers from other countries will be required to self-isolate for 10 days only.

The department said that countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international development.

The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.

Abu Dhabi’s updated Green List is as follows:

• Australia
• Bhutan
• Brunei
• China
• Greenland
• Hong Kong (SAR)
• Iceland
• Kazakhstan
• Mauritius
• Morocco
• New Zealand
• Saudi Arabia
• Singapore

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will also continue to issue updates on the green list and travel requirements in the next few months.

“Any visitors travelling from countries, regions and territories on the ‘green’ list will be exempt from quarantine requirements and can enter the destination by following a series of procedures that include COVID-19 tests,” the department said.

Event guidelines updated

The emirate has also issued new guidelines for those who will be attending events in the emirate.

Visitors must present a negative COVID-19 test certificate, whereas organisers have to go through PCR tests weekly.

DCT said it has also updated the list of countries that will be allowed to attend events. (TDT)

