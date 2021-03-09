RTA cancels C07 Deira-Bur Dubai route, launches revised bus routes from March 10

Commuters in the Deira and Bur Dubai areas will have to adjust their schedules following new updates on bus operations in the area.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA Dubai) announced that Bus Route C07 will be cancelled and will be replaced with two new routes starting tomorrow, March 10.

Route 5 in Deira will begin from the Abu Hail Metro Station to Al Khaleej Street, opposite the Gold Souq Bus Station, and will go through Union Metro Station and Baniyas Street.

Meanwhile, Route 6 in Bur Dubai will begin from the Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Dubai Healthcare City through the new dedicated bus lane at the Khalid bin Waleed Street and Oud Metha Bus Station.

Both of the new routes will serve all of the steps that were previously serviced by Route C07.

RTA Dubai also announced several updates for other routes, as follows:

– Route 28 from Dubai Mall to Lamcy Plaza, will now have its last stop at the newly constructed Oud Metha Bus Station.

– Route 367 from the Etisalat Metro station will pass through Al Rashidiya, Al Warqaa, International City, Dubai Academic City and Dubai Silicon Oasis. It will be rerouted to the Mirdif area in the direction of Mirdif City Centre, due to road network constraints.

– Route C18, from the Sheikh Rashid Colony will now have its last stop at the newly constructed Oud Metha Bus Station.

– Route F03, from Rashidiya to Mirdif, has been rerouted inside Mirdiff to serve additional areas.

– Route F10, from Al Rashidiya to Al Warqaa via Mirdif, has been rerouted to pass through the Mirdif area in the direction of Mirdif City Centre.

– Route F70 has been extended up to the newly opened Oud Metha Bus Station.

– Route X23, previously terminating at Gold Souq Bus Station, has been curtailed to be terminated at Al Ghubaiba Bus Station during peak hours and at Oud Metha Bus Station during off-peak hours.