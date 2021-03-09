Leni camp accuses Duterte admin for spending more time blaming VP than solving PH problems

The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo has responded to President Rodrigo Duterte’s tirades against her.

Robredo’s spokesperson, Atty. Barry Gutierrez, said the government is spending more time attacking Robredo than addressing the current problems in the country.

“This administration spends more time attacking Leni Robredo than responding to the real, urgent problems of our people and nation,” Gutierrez said.

“Kulelat tayo sa pagkuha ng bakuna? Awayin si Leni Robredo. Mabagal ang pagtugon sa bagyo at baha? Siraan si Leni Robredo. Milyon milyon ang nawalan ng trabaho? Insultuhin si Leni Robredo,” he added.

Gutierrez added that the Vice President will continue to do her job despite the President’s rants.

“Tapos sila daw ang “hindi namumulitika?” Sa kanila na yang puro paninisi, itutuloy na lang namin ang trabaho,” he said.

Earlier, President Duterte accused VP Robredo of giving half truths to the public and at the same time eroding the confidence and trust on vaccines.

“Ang disservice niya hindi niya sinabi na recommendatory,” Duterte said.

“Lahat na lang ng ginawa natin naghahanap siya ng… Remember that you are the vice president. Is there a law or anything in your oath of office that you have to lie?” Duterte added.

The president said that Robredo is dwelling with half-truths.

The President however clarified that his rants were not personal.

“Hindi ako pikon. Galit ako. Hindi naman ako galit na gusto pumatay ng tao. Galit na more of irritation. Nairita ako sa binitawan mong salita. Hindi ako mapikon, hindi ito personal. Yung mga taong maniwala sa ‘yo, ayaw magpabakuna, eh ‘di bahala sila,” he added.

“Imbis makatulong si Vice President she muddled up everything. Thereby, creating uncertainty and doubt in the minds of the people,” Duterte said.

The President tells Robredo to shut her mouth if she has nothing right to say.

“I hope next time, kung wala naman siyang masabi na tama, she just maybe shut up,” he added. (TDT)