Isra Wal Mi'raj not a holiday in the UAE

All licensed venues in Dubai are ordered to refrain from serving alcohol on the occasion of Isra Wal Mi’raj.

Officials in the emirate has issued a circular on this that will begin on 5:30 PM Wednesday, March 10 until 6:30 PM on March 11, according to the circular.

This year, Isra Wal Mi’raj, which is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, falls on March 11, 2021.

The occasion, most often referred to as ‘the Night Journey’, refers to a journey undertaken by Prophet Mohammed from Makkah to Jerusalem in one night.

This year, public and private sector workers will not get a day off to mark the occasion. (TDT)

