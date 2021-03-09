Duterte repeats advice on using gasoline as disinfectant for COVID-19 

President Rodrigo Duterte repeated his advice to use gasoline as disinfectant against COVID-19.

“Sabi ko nga sa inyo punta kayo sa gasolinahan, hindi ako nagpapatawa, pagtubig may maiwan talaga yan, kakaunti. Pagtapos, pag-pump niyan sa sasakyan, meron yan. Eh ‘di maghingi ka na, sabihin mo, ‘Maghugas lang ako,’” advised Duterte during his speech on Monday.

Duterte made the same advice as the country struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Totoo’ yang sinabi ko, alcohol. ‘Pag walang alcohol available, hindi ka naman puwede, lalo mahirap, pupunta ka lang diyan sa gasoline station. Pagkatapos magpatulo. That’s disinfectant,” the President last year.

Health Secretary Francisco Duaue said in the same meeting that the best thing the public can do against COVID-19 is following basic health protocols.

“Dahil nagtaas na naman [kailangan mas mabilis, mas enforced ang pagsasaktuparan ng strategies. Kailangan sumunod sa pagsuot ng face shield, face mask; physical distancing; at regular na pag-sanitize ng kamay at ng gamit na madalas hawakan,” Duque said,

“Kung susundin naitn ito, ang proteksyon na binibigay nito ay the same or higher than the vaccines,” Duque added.

The DOH reported 3,356 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, making it the fourth consecutive day where cases breach the three thousand mark.

The new cases brought the total number of cases to 597,763. The DOH said that 39,330 of the total cases are active.

Of the active cases, 91.2% are mild, 4.0% are asymptomatic, 2.0% are critical, 2.0% are severe, and 0.83% are moderate cases. (TDT)