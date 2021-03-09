DOLE, DTI to intensify implementation of health protocols nationwide

The Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Trade and Industry urged employers nationwide to help the government in its fight against the spread of coronavirus disease.

In their joint advisory, they called for strict implementation of the country’s safety standards and health protocols.

“As we continue to fight Covid-19 and its new variants, employers/contractors/subcontractors and business establishments are hereby reminded to reinforce their strict implementation of minimum public health and safety standards and protocols in the workplace,” the joint advisory of DTI and DOLE read.

The government’s minimum health protocols include wearing of face masks and shields, hand washing, disinfecting, and physical distancing.

RELATED STORY: Duterte urges Filipinos to get injected with COVID-19 vaccine

Contact tracing is also required in all establishments, with a health officer monitoring that minimum health standards are strictly implemented, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

Aside from these public health standards, DTI and DOLE have sector-specific guidelines that needed to be implemented to manage the spread of Covid-19.

“Willful failure or refusal to comply with any of the pertinent minimum public health and safety standards and protocols shall be penalized in accordance with Section 29 of DOLE Department Order No. 198, Series of 2018 and other applicable regulations and guidelines,” the advisory said.

The country breached again the 3,000 mark of daily Covid-19 cases.

READ ON: DOLE: No mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for UAE-bound OFWs

New Covid-19 variants, such as the UK and South African variants, were also reported in the country.

Amid these developments, economic activities and business establishments that were allowed to reopen continue to operate.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez earlier said the economy could not afford another hard lockdown, but a granular and localized lockdown would be the key to contain the spread of Covid-19.