Divers in Anilao, Batangas gather face masks that ended up at the bottom of the sea

Diving professionals gathered piles of surgical masks at the bottom of the sea and on coral reefs in a beach in Batangas, BBC reported.

A recent visit and diving excursion by Shala and Oliver in Caban Cove in Anilao, Batangas documented how some surgical masks end up on coral reefs.

The report also showed some masks being under the sea for too long that it already had algae on it.

Surgical masks, which have polymers inside them, break down into microplastics that ended up being digested by some marine life.

During their dive, they managed to gather at least 10 blur surgical face masks, one face shield, and other plastic materials like tarpaulins.

According to an estimate by the Asian Development Bank, during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Philippine capital, Manila, generated up to 280 tons of extra medical waste per day.

Shala and Oliver both urged people to become responsible of their medical waste by throwing it properly.

Environmental groups continue to also call on the Philippine government to improve its handling of medical waste to prevent further pollution of the seas. (ES)