Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Divers in Anilao, Batangas gather face masks that ended up at the bottom of the sea

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Diving professionals gathered piles of surgical masks at the bottom of the sea and on coral reefs in a beach in Batangas, BBC reported.

A recent visit and diving excursion by Shala and Oliver in Caban Cove in Anilao, Batangas documented how some surgical masks end up on coral reefs.

The report also showed some masks being under the sea for too long that it already had algae on it.

Surgical masks, which have polymers inside them, break down into microplastics that ended up being digested by some marine life.

During their dive, they managed to gather at least 10 blur surgical face masks, one face shield, and other plastic materials like tarpaulins.

According to an estimate by the Asian Development Bank, during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Philippine capital, Manila, generated up to 280 tons of extra medical waste per day.

Shala and Oliver both urged people to become responsible of their medical waste by throwing it properly.

Environmental groups continue to also call on the Philippine government to improve its handling of medical waste to prevent further pollution of the seas. (ES)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE vaccinates 48.71% of target residents nationwide

UAE vaccinates 48.71% of target residents nationwide

2 hours ago
Photo of Hope Probe now ready for data gathering phase to begin this March 22

Hope Probe now ready for data gathering phase to begin this March 22

2 hours ago
Photo of Dubai, Abu Dhabi in the list of top 5 destinations for overseas work

Dubai, Abu Dhabi in the list of top 5 destinations for overseas work

3 hours ago
Photo of #ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 9

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 9

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close