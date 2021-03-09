Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 9

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 37,460 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to March 9, Tuesday, stands at 6,325,211 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 63.95 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

