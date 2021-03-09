BREAKING: PH COVID-19 cases exceed 600,000

The Philippines’ coronavirus cases have reached over 600,000 after the Department of Health recorded 2,668 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the total of 600,428, Health officials said 41,822 are considered active according to its Tuesday bulletin.

171 new recoveries and seven deaths, bringing the total to 546,078 and 12,528 respectively.

The Department of Health sees no need to revert to a stricter community quarantine in the country amid the rising and alarming cases of COVID-19.

The DOH said that local government units have already prepared for this and following health standards and local lockdowns will do for now.

“For now, we are not contemplating this regionwide ECQ. If you observe, this is not the only measure we can implement. When we had a meeting with the mayors, it was agreed on that there will be localized responses, these will be intensive responses—barangays, sitios, increased visibility of enforcers,” DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The health official added that the rise in cases is not only due to the new COVID-19 variants.

“A lot of people in their minds would say it’s the variant. But we need to understand, our health protocols are (number 1) in our response. If we become complacent, cases will rise. Variant detection is just an aggravating factor,” she said. (TDT)