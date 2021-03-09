Bank waives fee for loans of people vaccinated against COVID-19 

Dubai-listed Bahraini lender Al Salam Bank has announced that it will be waiving loan fees for customers who were vaccinated against COVID-19.

The decision is expected to further boost the campaign to encourage more people to take the anti-COVID-19 shot.

In a statement on Tuesday, Al Salam Bank said that it is offering financing solutions with no administrative fees.

However, only customers who were vaccinated and would be able to present a certificate or the Kingdom’s ‘BeAware’ application as confirmation of their status will benefit from the offer.

“We are proud to launch the Al Salam Initiative, which aims to encourage all eligible members of the Bahraini community to take the vaccine against Covid-19, as a crucial step towards protecting themselves as individuals as well as the greater community,” Mohammed Buhijji, Al Salam Bank’s head of retail banking said in a Khaleej Times report.

“Granting a waiver of administrative fees on all financing facilities to all our customers who have been vaccinated is a reflection of our ongoing support to the public during the current circumstances,” he added.

Other benefits in Gulf countries also include discounted driving lessons, free coffee, and complimentary taxi journeys to encourage more people to get vaccinated. (TDT)