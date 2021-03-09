Abu Dhabi to give free COVID-19 tests and results in 90 minutes at airport

The Abu Dhabi International Airport has launched a new free rapid PCR COVID testing facility for all arriving passengers in the emirate.

The testing process and the results can be received in approximately 90 minutes, the fastest in the world according to the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office.

“With the capacity to test 20,000 travellers a day, the laboratory will facilitate air travel procedures and support quarantine measures,” the media office said in a tweet.

Authorities teamed up with Pure Health and Tamouh Healthcare to make the free rapid testing possible.

Travellers to Abu Dhabi should take a PCR test not more than 96 hours before their scheduled flight. A negative test result is required before any passenger can be allowed to board the plane.

All passengers who will land at the Abu Dhabi airport will also be subjected to another PCR test.

Results will be shared by SMS and WhatsApp, and will be available on the Alhosn mobile application after the test completion at the terminals 1 and 3 of the Abu Dhabi airport.

The testing facility will be up 24/7 and will be manned by 190 staff.

“The fact that this is the first airport in the region to contain its own dedicated PCR testing laboratory is testament to our commitment … to continuously innovate and look for new ways to deliver a safe, smooth and seamless travel experience for all our passengers,” Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airport said in a report on the Khaleej Times.

“The new fast testing facility … will not only enable passengers to confidently travel to Abu Dhabi, but significantly enhance the efficiency of our operations while supporting global efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

International travellers from countries, regions and territories on the ‘green’ list, will no longer be required to self-isolate upon receiving a negative result.

The updated Green List:

• Australia

• Bhutan

• Brunei

• China

• Greenland

• Hong Kong (SAR)

• Iceland

• Kazakhstan

• Mauritius

• Morocco

• New Zealand

• Saudi Arabia

• Singapore

Travellers from other countries will be required to self-isolate for 10 days only.

Countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international development.

The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship. (TDT)