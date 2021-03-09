Abu Dhabi ramps up anti-mosquito measures ahead of breeding season

The inspection and monitoring teams of the Pest Control Projects Department at Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) have stepped up efforts to contain mosquito and fly proliferation across Abu Dhabi with the onset of mosquito breeding season that runs from March to May every year.

As part of its Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach, the Centre implements an integrated mosquito control programme to effectively control pests and ensure that their breeding rates remain under permissible levels.

Comprising four stages, the programme includes several effective control strategies and sustainable solutions. In the first stage, the Centre surveys potential breeding sites, followed by data classification and analysis. After that it takes effective control measures, the data of which is stored in an electronic database.

Throughout the control drive, integrated techniques are used to ensure that mosquito and fly proliferation is effectively controlled at their larval and adult stages.

Tadweer teams use digital mosquito traps linked to an electronic system to record and monitor mosquito activity every 15 minutes and their count is sent to the electronic database.

In 2020, a total of 2,073,453 mosquitoes were monitored through the effective use of this trap.

The field teams of the Pest Control Projects Department at Tadweer are deployed to various areas of Abu Dhabi, including east and west sectors of Abu Dhabi Island, Abu Dhabi City, Yas Island, the northern and southern regions of Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region.

To ensure effective control measures, Tadweer teams regularly monitor areas that create a fertile ground for mosquito breeding such as stagnant water in swamps, permanent and seasonal water bodies, irrigation ponds and septic tanks in farms, sewerage drains, and unused fountains and swimming pools in homes and gardens.

Last year, the Centre handled nearly 3,622 mosquito prevention requests and its field teams discovered 5,303,205 breeding sites, with an infection rate of 0.6 percent.

Mohammed Mahmood Al Marzouqi, Pest Control Projects Director at Tadweer, said, “Abu Dhabi continues to take significant measures to protect the public health and safety despite the challenges facing our field teams in delivering this mission. At Tadweer, we utilise the latest equipment and technologies to improve our capabilities to keep the Emirate clean and free from diseases.”

Al Marzouqi added, “The pesticides used in our operations meet all safety and sustainability requirements approved by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. This helps us achieve the best results in controlling pest proliferation and ensuring environmental sustainability, while protecting the community from diseases caused by various annoying and disease-carrying pests.”