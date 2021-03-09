Abu Dhabi increases maximum capacity for beaches, swimming pools to 60 percent

More residents in Abu Dhabi can now look forward to enjoying the UAE’s upcoming summer along beaches and pools with recent ease in restrictions for hotels and other tourist destinations.

The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) recently announced that swimming pools and private beaches in the capital can now accommodate a maximum of 60 percent capacity, up from 50 percent weeks prior.

In addition, business events are also allowed to host up to 50 percent maximum capacity.

Recent government updates stipulate that those who will attend events are mandated to present a PCR test with a 48-hour validity before they are allowed entry.

The emirate also recent allowed entertainment venues to operate at 30 per cent occupancy, which includes cinemas as of March 7, Sunday.

