Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi increases maximum capacity for beaches, swimming pools to 60 percent

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

More residents in Abu Dhabi can now look forward to enjoying the UAE’s upcoming summer along beaches and pools with recent ease in restrictions for hotels and other tourist destinations.

The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) recently announced that swimming pools and private beaches in the capital can now accommodate a maximum of 60 percent capacity, up from 50 percent weeks prior.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi increases maximum capacity in places of worship to 40%

In addition, business events are also allowed to host up to 50 percent maximum capacity.

Recent government updates stipulate that those who will attend events are mandated to present a PCR test with a 48-hour validity before they are allowed entry.

The emirate also recent allowed entertainment venues to operate at 30 per cent occupancy, which includes cinemas as of March 7, Sunday.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi reopens cinemas at 30% capacity

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of DOLE, DTI to intensify implementation of health protocols nationwide

DOLE, DTI to intensify implementation of health protocols nationwide

1 min ago
Photo of Bank waives fee for loans of people vaccinated against COVID-19 

Bank waives fee for loans of people vaccinated against COVID-19 

19 mins ago
Photo of Leni camp accuses Duterte admin for spending more time blaming VP than solving PH problems

Leni camp accuses Duterte admin for spending more time blaming VP than solving PH problems

27 mins ago
Photo of Abu Dhabi to give free COVID-19 tests and results in 90 minutes at airport

Abu Dhabi to give free COVID-19 tests and results in 90 minutes at airport

33 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close