Sharjah Police installs over 11,300 surveillance cams to boost security efforts 

Staff Report 1 hour ago

Surveillance cameras have undoubtedly helped ensure security in Sharjah.

In the Emirate alone, there are over 11,300 surveillance cameras that are installed.

Most of them or 10,054 are for early alarm warning; 750 detect vehicle license plays and 500 are analytical surveillance cameras that helped the operations of Sharjah Police.

Major-General Saif Al Zari Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, said this is part of their project that is now 60 percent complete in Sharjah City; 20 percent in the Central Region; and 20 percent in the Eastern Region.

According to a report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) quoting the Sharjah Police Chief, they are also planning to boost its security through intensified a number of patrols and overall security presence to reduce crime rates; use technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and drones; and E-patrols to monitor crime online.

According to data by crowd-sourcing website Numbeo, Sharjah ranked sixth globally in the list of seven safest cities in the world.

It had a score of 83.5 percent.

Also in the list were three other UAE cities – Abu Dhabi and Dubai. (ES)

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

